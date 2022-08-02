The latest Beyoncé record has caused all sorts of havoc and now, the focus is being shifted toward Monica Lewinsky. The former White House intern rose to fame during Bill Clinton's administration at 21 years old after her affair with the president was made public. Clinton was impeached in 1998 after he stood accused of not only lying about the affair but faced allegations of obstructing justice and perjury. The details of testimonies given were headlines day after day, including moments involving cigars and Lewinsky's semen-stained dress that was turned over for analysis, confirming Clinton's sample.

The latter is the inspiration behind a line in Beyoncé's hit song "Partition," and now, Lewinsky is calling for the lyric to be changed.



On the 2013 track, Beyoncé famously said, "He Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown." It has gone uncontested for nearly a decade, but now that Beyoncé has been under fire from the disabled community over the word "spaz," Lewinsky has returned. Bey's camp has removed "spaz" from her Renaissance album and Lewinsky reposted an article about the controversy and added, "Uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition."

This with the added conversations about Kelis's ire regarding her reported now axed sample, Beyoncé's fans and supporters quickly went after Lewinsky. She was accused of trying to jump on a bandwagon and was chastised for calling out the singer while having "rap song muse" in her Twitter bio. Lewinsky responded to critics, adding that she has mentioned this grievance in the past.

