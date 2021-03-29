There's no beef between the two singers at the moment, but people still view Monica and Brandy as two artists at odds. It was decades ago that the pair of vocalists delivered their megahit "The Boy is Mine" along with a music video that showed the singers battling over Mehki Phifer. The classic jam is enjoyed by several generations of music lovers and last year, the ladies even joined together on Verzuz where they performed their collaboration. It's clear that there was some animosity all those years ago, but as mature women with families of their own, both Monica and Brandy aren't worried about fights they had in their youths. Still, fans won't let it go.

A Twitter user recently wrote that "The Boy is Mine" gives her "secondhand embarrassment" because two "goddesses" like Monica and Brandy were fighting over a man. Monica could have ignored the mention, but she decided to address a more pressing issue with the tweet. "I think she and I both are more concerned that 20 + plus years later you’ve still not come to grips with it not being real [crying laughing emojis] GTFOS Sincerely from the 90s."

In other Monica and Brandy news,Verzuz has partnered with Peleton for their new Artist Series. "It’s me vs. Brandy. Join me on the Peloton Bike, Tread or App and get ready for all my hits," Monica tweeted. "This is fitness like you’ve never seen it before." Check out the singer's posts below.