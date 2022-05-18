For anyone making decisions based on lyrics, Monica wants the world to know that she isn't responsible for the consequences. For decades, R&B fans have had Monica's hits on repeat and include favorites on playlists. From those heartfelt jams to "Make me wanna ride pass your house and sit / Kick down your doors and smack your chick" lines on "So Gone," Monica has remained relevant throughout her lengthy career.

A fan made a joke on Twitter, but it caught Monica's attention so she quipped back. Keyshia Cole recently made headlines after pining over Antonio Brown, and he responded by disrespecting the singer more than once. This interaction has caused Monica's name to also be brought up by a social media user who claimed they need to get advice elsewhere.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Between Keyshia Cole track record with men and Monica's [face palm emojis] maybe we shouldn't be taking their lyrics as advice [crying laughing emoji]," the user wrote. Monica responded, "I can't speak of others , but I never said I was advising y'all! Im just singing you through sh*t! What you do is on U[crying laughing emoji]."

The singer also added, "Y'all not about to play with me, lol I sing you through ! I'm not advising you EVERRRR[crying laughing emoji]." After The Shade Room reposted the message, Keyshia Cole jumped in with a final thought.

"With out this track record y’all wouldn’t even have the songs written! SMH! Unappreciative asses [crying laughing emoji] now stop the sh*t [purple devil emoji]." Check it out below.



Instagram