This is a reunion that some of Monica's fans have been anticipating and it looks as if she's becoming more comfortable with sharing her relationship with the public. There have been plenty of rumors about C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, and Monica in recent years and she has been one of many in his camp who has petitioned for his freedom. The rapper, who is also Master P's brother, has been incarcerated since 2009 after being found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Since the inception of the case, Miller has insisted that he isn't responsible for the crime, and his team of No Limit family and supporters have continued to champion his cause.

Monica has also used her voice and platform to preach his innocence and petition for his freedom, even leading a "Free C-Murder" chant during her concert. Earlier this month, we reported on photos of Monica and Miller circulating the internet showing that they had a happy prison visit. The R&B icon has returned with another black and white image where she and Miller put their affections on display and their fans—as well as famous friends—can't get enough.

Meanwhile, Monica has stated in the past that she has reached out to Kim Kardashian's legal team about tackling Miller's case. Kardashian has proven to be successful with cases such as these, so supporters are hoping that the same result will happen for Miller. Check out Monica's photo below.