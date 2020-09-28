Between her appearance on Verzuz with Brandy and her constant support of C-Murder, Monica has been all over the timeline recently.

She has reportedly been working with Kim Kardashian West and others on a plan to get C-Murder out of prison after serving many years of his murder sentence, a crime which many claim he did not commit. Monica is well-known for dating C-Murder, allegedly getting with him while he was still married. Now that she's pushing for him to get his freedom back, rumors about their relationship are also resurfacing, including one about her age when she got acquainted with the rapper.

When one fan tried to bring that up to her, Monica turned to Goonica and set the record straight.

"He was 26 and dated her when she was 16 but y’all still support their 'love' story," alleged one fan. "LIE NOT TRUE AT ALL !!," replied Monica in the comments of a post on The Shade Room.

When somebody asked why she didn't keep the same energy for Shannon Brown, her former flame, she claimed that she was right there for him when he got into trouble with the law.

"Got him out the same day so nobody had a chance to say free him! Don't play wit me," responded Monica.

Monica is about that life. She's a real one and she's making sure to be recognized as such.

