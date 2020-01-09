It's been a year of new beginnings for Moneybagg Yo. Not only has he found love with his new girlfriend Ari Fletcher, but he's also enjoying the benefits of that crispy new Roc Nation deal. Clearly, the man has been active in getting things done, having been lowkey one of the game's most consistent rappers for a minute now. Now, with his upcoming album Time Served set to drop tomorrow (January 10th), Moneybagg himself took to IG to reveal the tracklist in full.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Look for features from Future, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Summer Walker, Blac Youngsta, Fredo Bang, and Megan Thee Stallion to round out the fifteen track release. As far as production, Time Served features contributions from Tay Keith, DTB, YC, DMACTOOBANGIN, 30 Roc, Fuse, XO, and many more. We've already heard a few tracks like "All Dat" and "U Played," which signal a promising return for the Memphis heavyweight.

Check out the tracklist below, and sound off - are you excited for a new album from Moneybagg Yo?

1. Speak 4 Em

2. U Played (feat. Lil Baby)

3. Pop My Shit

4. Pistol By Da Bed

5. 1 2 3 (feat. Blac Youngsta)

6. Match My Fly

7. Thinking Out Loud

8. Federal Fed (feat. Future)

9. Bitch

10. Protect da Brand (feat. DaBaby)

11. Thug Cry

12. Dem People

13. Real Luv (feat. Summer Walker)

14. Spin On Em (feat. Fredo Bang)

15. All Dat (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)