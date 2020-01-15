Moneybagg Yo continues to see his profile rise, working hard on the creative front to open eyes and project his brand to a wide array of potential newcomers. The Memphis rapper has been hustling for years, getting his sound right and telling tales from the streets. In recent months, his romantic life has been the subject of many gossip-y headlines but, at the center of it all, his music kept people interested in seeing what Bagg could accomplish next. Previously, he has achieved new heights with his 43VA Heartless project in 2019, moving 40K units in its first week out, but the buzzing artist is on pace to top himself by quite a large margin again after releasing his new project Time Served.

Sharing a release day with Selena Gomez, Moneybagg Yo likely could have predicted that he would not debut at the top of the Billboard 200. With Roddy Ricch's renewed success on the charts, even a runner-up spot was unlikely. Despite all that, Moneybagg Yo is currently projected to best himself yet again, earning the third-highest album sales of the week with an estimated 60-65K units moved, according to Hits Daily Double. Of those, up to 6K are accounted from pure sales.

As expected, Selena Gomez will probably be sitting at the top spot of the Billboard 200 with nearly 120K units, with Roddy Ricch following closely behind at 100K. Post Malone (duh) and Harry Styles round out the Top Five. Of course, these numbers are not complete and will only be confirmed over the weekend.

Congratulations to Moneybagg Yo!