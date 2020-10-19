Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" Remix With City Girls & DaBaby Gets A New Video

Moneybagg Yo releases the music video for "Said Sum Remix" with City Girls and DaBaby.

Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" is filled with attitude. The song is a favorite for many, serving as the soundtrack for when somebody gets out of pocket and starts speaking to you as though they're entitled to have an opinion on your success.

"A thought a broke n***a said sum," raps the Memphis star on the song, clearly annoyed that people less successful than him are trying to tell him how to do his job.

Considering they're in similar positions of power, the City Girls and DaBaby needed to step on the remix to talk their own trash, fitting in perfectly on the record.

The official music video has officially been released for the remix, directed by BENMRC. DaBaby is a highlight, sitting on his gold throne in an all-gold outfit, rocking a gigantic Billion Dollar Baby chain.

Watch the video above and let us know if you're rocking with the song.