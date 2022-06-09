Moneybagg Yo is one of the most successful artists in all of hip-hop right now and there is no doubt that he loves to show love for his people. The Memphis artist has a solid team around him right now, and when they have success on their own, Moneybagg always seeks to reward them in some way. It's something he doesn't need to do, but he does it anyway.

With that being said, the artist recently took to his Instagram story where he offered up a hearty congratulations to his photographer. As it turns out, his photographer just graduated from university, and Moneybagg Yo made him a bet for the school year. As you will see, it had to do with getting money for good grades, and the photographer ended up doing a number on the rapper's bank account.

"Told my cameraman @mattdedits every A u get is $250 and every B is $100 til he graduate," Moneybagg Yo explained. "He been bussin me up every other week, $1500 bonuses. Congrats bro proud of U."

While his photographer certainly cost him some money, the rapper can definitely afford it. Besides, it served as motivation for the man to focus on school which is always a positive.

