Coronavirus' economic impact has had negative effects across the board from the biggest corporations to mom & pop shops. However, the entertainment industry is also getting hit heavily by this. The increasing number of shows and festivals that are being forced to cancel means that a lot of artists aren't making bread including Moneybagg Yo. "This corona shit fuckn da money up," he tweeted with a facepalm emoji.



Despite this, Moneybagg Yo is a hustler at heart with various sources of income. Shortly after sharing his thoughts on how Coronavirus is impacting the economy, he shared a link to a new collection from BreadGang Clothing. Since shows and merch are a primary source of income for most artists, we'll likely see a lot more rappers try and supplement their tour income with merch sales.

Coronavirus got everyone shook right now. In the last two weeks, the fear surrounding the global pandemic has increased exponentially with many people working remotely to avoid any possibility of contracting this disease. Because of the growing panic and fear surrounding COVID-19, health officials have advised that any sort of large gatherings should be postponed or canceled altogether. Several festivals and conferences, such as SXSW and Coachella, have canceled plans to host their respective events this spring.

