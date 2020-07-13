Moneybagg Yo wished his girlfriend Ari Fletcher a "Happy Bagg Day" with a brand new foreign, copping her a white Lamborghini truck and showing off the gift on social media.

"All White Lambo Like Marshmello She Got One To Match," wrote Bagg on IG.

Apparently, the show of affection (and wealth) pissed off somebody in the Memphis speaker's life because now, his baby mama Chyna Santana is going off about the extravagant purchase.

Chyna went live this weekend to let people know how she's feeling about the situation, clearly in her feelings about it all. She claims that she's not mad about Ari but she definitely does feel a type of way about Bagg spending all sorts of money on her. She even admitted that she is upset about it.

Chyna says that she's not just lashing out to land on The Shade Room (which she did...) but because she's simply not afraid of voicing how she feels about this situation.

Regardless of how Chyna feels, Ari must be pretty happy about getting her a new whip. She tweeted about the new toy.

"WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CANT FUCKING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A FUCKING LAMB TRUCK," she wrote. "Yosohn is gonna love our new car," added Ari, mentioning her son with G Herbo.

She went on to send some subliminal shots to Bagg's BM, sharing a video of herself showing off and saying, "I thought a pussy hoe said some!"