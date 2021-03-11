It's about that time. Moneybagg Yo has officially finished his fourth studio album, following the back-to-back-to-back release of Reset, 43va Heartless, and last year's Time Served. Though little is known about the forthcoming project, Moneybagg recently took to Instagram to share a welcome bit of news about the project's arrival.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Album 100 Percent Done," he announces, alongside a brief teaser video that includes brief snippets of new music, live performance footage, and behind-the-scenes clips. "Its Time ! 00/00/21." Unfortunately, all he has for us at this moment is the year, leaving the month and date open to speculation. That being said, don't be surprised to see Moneybagg Yo's project arriving sooner than later, as seldom do artists play the waiting game in this new era of fast-turnarounds.

Insofar as possible new music is concerned, it should be noted that Moneybagg dropped on his recent single "Time Today" at the beginning of February, a track that saw the rapper airing his grievances over a banger laced by YC and RealRead. While it's not confirmed whether the song will make the final cut, don't be surprised to see it lining the tracklist. Another mystery centers around the possible guest appearances, though given Moneybagg's respected status don't be surprised to see some heavy hitters coming through to support. Check out the new teaser for yourself, and stay tuned for further updates on Moneybagg Yo's upcoming fourth studio album.