Moneybagg Yo hasn't taken any shortcuts in his career to get to the level of stardom he's at right now. The rapper's built his career from the ground up and the organic buzz he's built has propelled him towards the stars. A Gangsta's Pain is his most concentrated body of work to date that showcases all sides of his artistry.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

With his fourth studio album, Moneybagg Yo could very well claim the top spot on the Billboard 200. According to Hits Daily Double, A Gangsta's Pain is on pace to move upwards up 105K units in its first week. Bagg's expected to move anywhere between 95K - 105K in his first week with 2k-3k of those sales coming directly from pure album sales. This would mark Bagg's biggest debut to date and first number one album on the Billboard 200, if the predictions are correct.

Bagg's previously charted within the top 10 but never at #1. The release of Time Served inched him closer to the top with a #3 debut while 2019's 43va Heartless sit just outside of the top 5 at #6.

Though largely handled on his own, A Gangsta's Pain does include a few high profile features, namely Pharrell Williams who assists on "Certified Neptunes." Jhené Aiko also appears on the record "One Of Dem Nights" that has the potential to dominate the months to come.

What's your favorite song off of A Gangsta's Pain?

