Football season's underway, and the stars are coming out to play, too. Moneybagg Yo walked out with the Tennessee Titans today for their victorious game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After teasing new music this week, he came out to his song "See Wat I'm Sayin," complete with a roaring crowd and all the smoke the stadium could afford.

The Tennessee native's appearance comes just after his performance at this weekend's Rolling Loud New York, and a few months after his label CMG released the tape Gangsta Art. Many readers, though, might be more familiar with his public relationship with social media star Ari Fletcher. She was also at the Titans game showing Moneybagg some support.

The couple's gone through a few rough patches recently, though, or at least it seems their status isn't quite defined. Fletcher recently was filmed rapping Glorilla's "F.N.F.," a single anthem, directly at Moneybagg, and she had confirmed she was single weeks prior. Whatever might've happened seems to have passed, though, as they've still been seen together and given that the 31-year-old rapper congratulated Ari for her Forbes feature.

There's one little detail that fans have chuckled at concerning the "Wockesha" rapper's walkout. Someone from the Titans team gave Moneybagg a little butt slap before he started walking, and while he keeps a straight face, he does noticeably react to the tap and looks at the cameraperson filming him. It seems that tradition hasn't crossed over into the hip-hop world yet, but props to Moneybagg Yo for supporting his team and playing to cool for the Gram.