Moneybagg Yo Vents Out All His Grievances On "Time Today"

He started off the week teasing his latest single, and without hesitation, Moneybagg Yo has dropped the track. Opting against waiting until Friday (February 5) to share "Time Today," the Memphis rapper got ahead of the game. Moneybagg promoted the single with a clip inspired by the hit 1990s sitcom Girlfriends, albeit he changed the name to "Baggfriends." The rapper showed himself surrounded by beautiful women as they posed in a mock-up scene that looked much like the real show's opening credits.

In other Moneybagg Yo news, the rapper's name has been floating about social media s fans question whether or not he and Ari Fletcher are still together. She recently said he was single, but later, she suggested that if it came down to it, she would get a tattoo of his name. As they troll the world with the status of their relationship, check out Moneybagg Yo's "Time Today" where he addresses the chaos of being in the spotlight.

Quotable Lyrics

I see they put me on memÐµs and thing

Don't speak on my life without knowin' the real

Eight figures a year, what it cost me to live

Don't hold it, just say what you feel but

Watch your mouth 'fore I fly out your b*tch (Where?)

To a place that she didn't know exist (Gone)