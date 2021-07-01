His hit track "Wockesha" is all about his love for Lean, but Moneybagg Yo has recently accepted a challenge to put away with the codeine-laced drink. We recently received the visual to the Memphis rapper's single, but last week, NLE Choppa issued a challenge to Moneybagg to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

"I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll," wrote Choppa on Twitter. "I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam."



Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty Images

Later, Moneybagg seemed to accept the challenge by retweeting Choppa's message with an additional caption that only included a handshake emoji. It has only been a week since that agreement, and a fan wanted to know if Moneybagg was making good on his word. "I wonder if @MoneyBaggYo started the chlorophyll yet..what’s the word fam."

The rapper responded to the inquiry by writing, "Mind yo business love [one hundred emoji]." NLE Choppa couldn't help but jump in the comments. "F*cked up [crying laughing emojis]," he replied. Maybe Moneybagg is off to a slow start. Check out the posts below.



Twitter