Moneybagg Yo Taps Offset For Matter-Of-Fact Track "Style Ain't Free"

MoneyBagg Yo offers major lessons on the costly price of remaining fly with the song "Style Ain't Free" and so by emphasizing that it is no easy task for the clout chaser or commoner. And with the addition of Migos-affiliate Offset to the track, the joint now consists of the perfect concoction. As each rapper add their take on their fashionable expenses, the beat rides subtly behind while granting a head-bopping rhythm.

The song stems from MoneyBagg's recently released album, 43va Heartless. Although the project reportedly leaked on Reddit over a week, those who chose to wait were evidently pleased with the outcome. The release shortly followed the rapper's single "Blac Money," a boastful track which featured Blac Youngsta. Moreover, the project also tapped onto Yung Miami of the budding group City Girls for "4 Da Movement" wherein Miami discusses the characteristics of a man who's no good. Overall, the rapper's sophomore musical effort is a thorough body of work with well-orchestrated collaborations.

Quotable Lyrics

Give a f*ck about a ring but I'm smokin' wedding cake

Hood still in my jeans, I was eatin' a hot plate

Tryna reach a new level, these n*ggas too content

Big homie might snap, he gon' do it off the strength