It's the eve of the release of Moneybagg Yo's awaited project A Gangsta's Pain, but someone has caused the rapper to share a few grievances on his Instagram. The Memphis artist has been on the rise for years and is currently one of the most sought after rappers in the game, and during a time when he should be in full relaxation mode until his fourth studio album drops at midnight, Moneybagg Yo is angry at fake friends who would rather show out for social media than hit his line.

From what Moneybagg enigmatically posted on his Story, it seems that someone would rather send subliminal shots in Instagram captions rather than handle things face to face.



Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images

"It's f*cked up det n*ggas who got yo number will rather get on social media making captions and tweets wen they in they feelings instead of speaking up like men," Moneybagg penned in his Instagram Story. "Sh*t really be sad bra smh [facepalm emoji]." In another slide, he added, "It's Really F*CK U N*GGAS I KNO U ACTING LIKE U WIT ME."

He kept his message brief and didn't elaborate, but you already know his fans are trying to read in-between the lines. Recently, he shut down rumors that things were rocky with girlfriend Ari Fletcher, so we know things are all good with his relationship. Check out his posts below.



Instagram



Instagram