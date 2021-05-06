Moneybagg Yo Swims In A Pool Filled With $100 Bills: "Life Is Good"

When you're receiving $200K per show, you can most likely afford to swim in a pool littered with cash. Moneybagg Yo has been sitting on top of the world as his recently released project, A Gangsta's Pain, debuted in the No. 1 spot. "Big Win For Da Streets," the Memphis rapper wrote on Instagram as he celebrated his latest accomplishment.

Known for flexing his style and luxury goods, Moneybagg took to social media once again to show just how much money has been rolling in as his career continues to climb, and it involved taking a dip with $100 bills.



David Livingston / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper swam in a pool in a luxury home overlooking the ocean. In the background, his voice boomed over the speakers as someone recorded him lapping in the clear water. "Life is good, everything's exotic," Moneybagg said in the clip before adding a few lyrics from his album. "Made it through the rain, can you feel a gangsta's pain."

He took a minute to show off his diamond-studded jewelry, as well, that shined brightly in the sunlight. Elsewhere, Moneybagg's girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, shared that they had a romantic moment when they decided to take their mattress off of their bed and place it on their patio so they could get close outside and sleep under the stars.

Check out the posts from both Moneybagg and Ari below.



