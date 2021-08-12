Summer Walker's friend and collaborator Ja'niyah has signed a deal with MoneyBagg Yo.
MoneyBagg Yo is building his own empire, helping artists elevate and reach new heights in their careers. Much like Yo Gotti did for him, MoneyBagg Yo wants to host a roster of talented artists that can take him to the next level as a music executive. He's already well on his way to becoming the next rap mogul out of Memphis, and he's continuing his legacy-building moves with the signing of Ja'niyah.
For weeks, the "Wockesha" rapper has been teasing the latest signing to Bread Gang and finally, the 29-year-old superstar has revealed that he signed Ja'niyah as his first female R&B artist.
"I Need Y’all To Welcome @wowjaniyah To Da Bread Gang Family, She A Real Superstar, Talented & Different," wrote Bagg on Instagram.
Previously, Ja'niyah was featured on a song with Summer Walker, her friend. She gracefully announced her signing with a lengthy note.
"Yo what?! Thank you so much @moneybaggyo for believing in me and giving this chance to show who I am," she wrote. "I literally just got done crying, it doesn’t feel real, like I used to record in my closet and in the corner of my apartment, I remember writing songs in the strip club at work in strokers. This time last year I was going through severe depression, I felt so empty and alone, and all I had was my pain and music . I had several suicide attempts but god never let me go. I’m so thankful to my friends, cause without you guys I wouldn’t be here. [...] Man CHASE YO MOTHER F**ing DREAMS. I swear, it’s possible, I’m just a girl who watches anime and make music. I’m so excited to share my story. I hope you guys appreciate my vulnerability."
