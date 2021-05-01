Moneybagg Yo is right on the tail end of unleashing his latest project A Gangsta's Pain, which arrived last Friday (April 23). The major-label release was complete with appearances from fellow artists like Kaash Paige, Big30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, as well as production credits

He followed the release with an equally massive release party. While certainly an exciting moment for the rapper, the Memphis native took to social media to share some unfortunate news about his mother's health.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

On Friday (April 30) night, the "Said Sum" artist revealed shocking news on Twitter that his mother had tested positive for coronavirus and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.“Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “smh I need y’all prayers right now.”

While he did not provide any additional details about his mother's condition, he did ask fans to keep his family in their prayers. "Mannnn I hate when sh*t goin good sum bad come right behind it," said the Memphis native in a second tweet, referencing to the critical and commercial success of his fourth studio album.

With the release, the rapper scored his first number 1 album in the United States, pushing upwards of 100,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Hopefully, for Moneybagg, his mother's health improves in time for her to celebrate his massive achievements with him.

Prayer's up for Moneybagg and his family!