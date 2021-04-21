Moneybagg Yo detailed his upcoming album A Gangsta's Pain in our latest digital cover story, explaining that it would be split into two parts: one that dissects his pain, and another that tells his "gangsta" story. The new album will be out at the end of this week and the Memphis speaker has just revealed his tracklist, showing who will be assisting him on his next body of work.

The 22-song project is one of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of the year and it will feature some of the hottest names in music. Right off the bat, Moneybagg Yo is starting with a collaborative joint with Kaash Paige, which precedes songs with BIG30, Future, TripStar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. Fans are arguably most excited to hear the collaborations with Pharrell and with Polo G and Lil Durk, who pop up on the song "Free Promo."

The tracklist reveal comes following the release of "GO!" with BIG30 and "Hard For The Next" with Future. The album will also include Bagg's popular song "Time Today."

Check out the tracklist below and stay tuned for the official release on Friday.



Via Publicist

