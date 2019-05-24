Moneybagg Yo Releases "43va Heartless" Featuring Blac Youngsta, Kevin Gates, Offset, City Girls

On the heels of the news that he's the reason why Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Karlie Redd's ex-fiancé ended their engagement, MoneyBagg Yo officially drops his album 43va Heartless. The 14-track sophomore effort from the Memphis rapper shows the artists flexing his trap skills and slowed down cadence. He features some recognizable names on the record including City Girls, Offset, Lil Dirk, Blac Youngsta, and Kevin Gates.

The album reportedly leaked on Reddit over a week ago, giving some fans a heads up. For those who chose to wait for MoneyBagg's delivery, they'll be pleased with what they hear. Earlier this week he dropped his single "Blac Money," a boastful track with Blac Youngsta where the pair take turns bragging about their luxury items and sexual exploits with women. The script is flipped on "4 Da Movement" as Yung Miami from City Girls raps about getting rid of a man who's no good. If you're looking for a more personal approach, check out "4 Da Movement" where MoneyBagg gets real about life in the streets.

Tracklist

1. Relentless Again

2. Drais

3. Dior ft. Gunna

4. Part Of Da Game

5. 4 Da Movement ft. City Girls

6. Toxic

7. Style Ain't Free ft. Offset

8. On My Soul ft. Lil Dirk

9. No Filter

10. Commotion

11. Blac Money ft. Blac Youngsta

12. Wat3va I'm Wit

13. Headstrong ft. Kevin Gates

14. Word 4 Word