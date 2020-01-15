Following the release of his new album Time Served, Moneybagg Yo hit the Complex studios to chop it up and swap stories. Around the nineteen minute mark, Moneybagg Yo reflects on the time he and Blac Youngsta helped Takeoff out of a pinch. "It was me and Blac Youngsta," begins Moneybagg, a gleam in his eye. "A couple more people from Memphis with us too. This was before the "Federal" series. I think [Migos] had the "Versace" song out. It was a minute. We was in the streets with it. They had a show in Nashville, and a fight had went on. We had helped them, not that they needed our help or nothin, we just got in there."

"Blac Youngsta grabbed the bracelet, and we followed the tour bus," explains Moneybagg. "Pulled it over, and we swapped it out. It goes to show, we were looking at the situation like 'we can get more out of it than just a bracelet. Give the bracelet back, we probably gon' get a verse. We wasn't trying to sell the bracelet. This situation like this might put us somewhere else...We didn't even know them at the time. We got to know each other when we exchanged the bracelet and numbers."

"They most definitely remember the story," says Moneybagg. "But we ain't talked about it in so long. It ain't really nothing to talk about, it is what is it." For much more wisdom from Moneybagg, be sure to check out the full interview over at Complex.