Ringing in the big 3-0 has never looked better and Moneybagg Yo is relishing in every moment. The superstar rapper has been enjoying climbing the charts with each new release, and as he continues to amass success, Moneybagg is taking some time to relax. Today (September 22) marks the rapper's 30th birthday, and it is clear that those around him want to make sure that he celebrates in ultimate style.

We previously reported on Ari Fletcher surprising her beau by purchasing over 28 acres of land for him. The couple showed off the property online, and soon, the rapper returned to boast about Yo Gotti and NLess Entertainment CEO Marcus "Head" Howell bestowing him with several stacks of cash.

Gotti and Howell reportedly gave Moneybagg $1.5 million in cash and the trio posed for photos with the money. "Happy Birthday @moneybaggyo we started on this road back in 2016 and every year since I’ve watched you grow and develop into one of the biggest artists on this planet, as well as one of the greatest people, and that says more about a person than anything," Howell wrote on Instagram.

Over on his page, Moneybagg was rendered nearly speechless as he expressed disbelief. Check out a few posts below.