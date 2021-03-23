Moneybagg Yo's upcoming album, his fourth in the studio format, is wrapped up and ready to go. And while we have yet to get a proper release date and title for the project, that hasn't stopped Moneybagg from kicking off the rollout on his own terms. The rapper recently took to Instagram to preview one of the album's unreleased tracks, which happens to be a melodic collaboration with The Wizrd himself-- Future.

From the sound of it, the pair opted for a much more melodic direction than one might have initially expected. In fact, Future appears to be absolutely lovestruck as he lays down his signature autotune-soaked vocals. Moneybagg Yo buys into the premise wholeheartedly, coming through with his own melodic flow as he spits some game. "You fuckin with a gangsta this time, less than fifteen thousand in her Birkin then she ain't mine," he raps.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"Go apeshit bout you, primate / a drinker not a smoker but for me you hit that pound cake," he continues, over a hypnotic vocal sample. "They said I started something when I gave you the Lam, and other shit they can't see cause everything ain't for the Gram / I don't know who need to hear this, another n***a could never / spoiling her too easy, make it harder for the next one."

While it's unclear if Future will be contributing a verse or simply handling the chorus, it's clear that Moneybagg Yo is rapping from the heart on this one. Expect this to go off come summertime, and keep an eye out for further news on Moneybagg Yo's upcoming studio album -- including clarification on whether or not Pharrell Williams, who recently declared Bagg to be his favorite rapper -- will ultimately appear.