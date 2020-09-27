It appears just a week after his birthday celebrations in Vegas was interrupted by gunshots, Moneybagg Yo's afterparty in Dallas ended in more gunfire. According to TheShadeRoom, the rapper was set to have an afterparty at V Live Dallas when gunshots went off. Sources close to TSR said that Moneybagg Yo and the company managed to make their way out of the venue as this happened. Meanwhile, employees locked themselves inside of a room as they tried to avoid getting shot.

The source said that an unidentified man took to the DJ booth where he grabbed the microphone. From there, shots rang off and attendees had ducked for cover.

Moneybagg Yo declared that he was on Dallas on Twitter the other night. He hasn't directly addressed the shooting but earlier today, he tweeted, "GOD Is The Greatest."

News of the shooting in Dallas arrives just a few days after it was revealed that there was gunfire near his birthday shooting. Many immediately believed that it was a targeted hit on Moneybagg Yo. The rapper denied this was the case later on. "Shot at who? Ain’t no motherf***er shot at us," he said.

We'll keep you posted if Moneybagg Yo addresses the incident. Check out the footage below.

