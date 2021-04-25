mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo Opens Up "Wockesha" With Lil Wayne's Infamous Cup Speech

Aron A.
April 25, 2021 09:36
Moneybagg Yo taps into the pain on "Wockesha."


It looks like Moneybagg Yo came to dominate the summer. The release of A Gangsta's Pain on Friday marked a new era in the rapper's career where he's more focused than he's ever been. Extending for over 20 tracks, the rapper offers a proper dose of those club bangers that he's known for and more emotional records that dig into the pain. 

One song, in particular, that's worth noting is "Wockesha" -- a homage to dirty Sprite. The record opens up with an excerpt from Wayne's infamous "what's in my cup speech" over DeBarge's "Stay With Me" which has most notably been sampled by Biggie, Ashanti, and Big L. Bagg details his relationship with lean as if it's a woman that he keeps returning to. "One minute I'm done with you, the next one I be runnin' back /Go your way, I go my way but somehow we be still attached," he raps on the hook.

Check out our Digital Cover story with Moneybagg Yo here

Quotable Lyrics
Turn me to that purple demon emoji 
Fuck me like you miss me, it's been a whole week
This ain't no playground love, we grown
I'm too fucked up, I paid four hunnid for a zone 
My bitch don't like you, you've been fuckin' my home
Relapsin' every time I try to leave you lone 

