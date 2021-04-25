Moneybagg Yo Opens Up "Wockesha" With Lil Wayne's Infamous Cup Speech

It looks like Moneybagg Yo came to dominate the summer. The release of A Gangsta's Pain on Friday marked a new era in the rapper's career where he's more focused than he's ever been. Extending for over 20 tracks, the rapper offers a proper dose of those club bangers that he's known for and more emotional records that dig into the pain.

One song, in particular, that's worth noting is "Wockesha" -- a homage to dirty Sprite. The record opens up with an excerpt from Wayne's infamous "what's in my cup speech" over DeBarge's "Stay With Me" which has most notably been sampled by Biggie, Ashanti, and Big L. Bagg details his relationship with lean as if it's a woman that he keeps returning to. "One minute I'm done with you, the next one I be runnin' back /Go your way, I go my way but somehow we be still attached," he raps on the hook.

Quotable Lyrics

Turn me to that purple demon emoji

Fuck me like you miss me, it's been a whole week

This ain't no playground love, we grown

I'm too fucked up, I paid four hunnid for a zone

My bitch don't like you, you've been fuckin' my home

Relapsin' every time I try to leave you lone

