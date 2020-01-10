On the same day Moneybagg Yo dropped off a new project called Time Served, the Memphis rapper sat down with Ebro Darden for Beats1. While a few different topics are raised, one of the most interesting tidbits stems from Ebro inquiring about Moneybagg's former relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Was it being in public that made it hard, or did you fuck it up?" asks Ebro. Moneybagg chuckles. "Two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot," admits the rapper. "It didn't work but I always wish her the best. I'm really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan ya'll know are two different things. It's still love, we just didn't see eye to eye." He explains that time also played a role in complicating matters, though he ultimately found a solution for that. "That's why I ended up getting a dog for her, cause I feel it'll still be a part of me," says Moneybagg. "Ya'll cute!" replies a beaming Ebro.

He also opens up about his brand new album Time Served, which features Lil Baby, DaBaby, Future (who may or may not have sent subs at Scottie Pippen), and more. Specifically speaking on "Federal Fed," Moneybagg explains it's part of an ongoing series he's been working on. "I did Federal by myself," he says. "Then I did the reloaded version when I ended up getting a little money. I put it back out for the people that didn't hear it, then I ended up getting with Gotti for '2 Federal.' And then I did 'Federal 3X.'" He also explains that he and Future are fans of each other's music, teasing some unreleased material in the cut.

Have you checked out Time Served yet?