Moneybagg Yo had a colossal year musically last year, dropping off his third studio album Time Served in addition to a collaborative mixtape with Black Youngsta titled Code Red. The former project featured memorable cuts from the Memphis-bred emcee like "All Dat" with former girlfriend Megan thee Stallion and "1 2 3" with Black Youngsta, while Code Red featured the smash hit "Said Sum."

He followed up by unleashing his fourth studio album A Gangsta's Pain on Friday (April 23) via Interscope Records, complete with appearances from Kaash Paige, Big30, Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko and production credits from The Neptunes. Such a massive project deserves an equally massive celebration, which is exactly what the 29-year-old rapper served at the album's Atlanta release party Friday.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

As his name suggests, throwing out bags of cash--$50k to be exact, at an album release event seems to be in his nature. Footage captured by an attendee from the event displayed the scene outside the Atlanta venue the event was held in as hundreds of bills fell from the sky.

According to sources close to Moneybagg's party, the total amount of cash he made rain on partygoers totaled $50,000. While certainly a grand gesture, a few internet users expressed some doubts that the cash was actually American dollars.

Usher can be pinpointed as the source of the doubt after it was believed he paid strippers with fake "Usher Bucks worth no real value." The very idea of the R&B legend producing fake bills in his likeness was enough to keep the internet jokes going despite the dancer who had accused him of paying in fake money backtracking her statements.

While there have been no reports that Moneybagg pulled a similar stunt, we'll be on the lookout. Be sure to check out A Gangsta's Pain if you haven't already.