Moneybagg Yo is currently enjoying a moment at the top, with his new album A Gangsta's Pain sitting comfortably in the number one spot on the Billboard charts. Now, he's looking to expand on his Bread Gang empire, taking to Instagram to open the floor for submissions. It's a tactic we've seen employed before, with Gucci Mane frequently taking to Instagram to find the next 1017 signee -- whether it yields results for Moneybagg remains to be seen.

"Tag 2 New Artists U Think I Should Sign GO!!" captions Bagg, showing a pair of iced-out Bread Gang chains for the potential newcomers. Naturally, his post brought all sorts of unsigned artists into the fray, many of whom slid into the comments to try their luck. It's unclear as to how quickly Moneybagg is looking to bring his two new signees into the fold, but it certainly showcases a willingness to evolve as an entrepreneur behind the scenes.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Unsurprising, given that Moneybagg Yo is clearly determined to ensure that he lives up to his name. Look no further than his $200k-a-show rate, which should go a long way in padding his net worth once he kicks off a proper tour. It should be interesting to see how he fares as a label head, and these next two signings will provide deeper insight into his future plans for the Bread Gang dynasty.

For now, the search goes on. Should you know any artists looking for their big break, consider directing them over to Moneybagg Yo's Instagram page. Do you think Bread Gang has the potential to really start making noise in the imminent future, especially in the wake of Moneybagg securing his first number one album?