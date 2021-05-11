Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk & Polo G Stay Down In "Free Promo" Music Video

Moneybagg Yo unveils new visuals off of "A Gangsta's Pain."

It's been a slow grind for Moneybagg Yo but the release of A Gangsta's Pain felt like a massive win for the Memphis rapper. The project, led by the Future-assisted "Hard For The Next," soared to the top of the Billboard 200, marking Bagg's first #1 album in his career. In the weeks since its release, he's been offering new visuals off of the project. This time, he shares the music video for one of the highlights off of the project, "Free Promo ft. Lil Durk and Polo G. The three rappers flex their acting chops in the visual which follows the tale of loyalty and honor.

Check the video out for "Free Promo" below and make sure you read our digital cover story with Moneybagg Yo, as well.