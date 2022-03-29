Moneybagg Yo Jumps On Big Boogie's "P**sy Power (Remix)"

Big Boogie isn't slowing down in 2022. After closing the year off with the release of Underrated, the rapper charged up with the deluxe edition of the project, boasting an additional 10 tracks including the remix to "P**sy Power." As the single caught a significant buzz and fans deemed it one of the hardest tracks on Underrated, the rapper linked up with Moneybagg Yo for the remix. Boogie's slow-burning, raspy delivery is complemented by Moneybagg Yo's muddy triplet flows. Yo's quick-witted and humorous bars expound on the song's theme, serving up quotable bars that are bound to land in a few IG captions in the next few weeks.

Big Boogie and Bagg have a solid track record already as CMG labelmates. They previously connected on "Thuggin" and MoHead Mike's "PTPOM 2.0."

Quotable Lyrics

Virgo, me and this bitch got the same sign

Tellin' each other the same lies

Her p**sy got power but I got a magic wand

My dick and her mouth got a special bond