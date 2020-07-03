Earlier this week, Moneybagg Yo dropped his latest single, "Said Sum." Just ahead of its release, the rapper shared a few lines from his track that included controversial remarks that some people believed with potshots towards a few people in his life. "I thought a hoe dat be speaking on me but be f*ckn a broke n*gga said sum," Moneybagg wrote in one tweet. In another he penned, "I thought a n*gga who watch wat I do but can’t get his b*tch back said sum."



Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty Images

A fan asked Gervonta Davis, Moneybagg's girlfriend Ari Fletcher's ex, if the line could be about him. Gervonta replied that it couldn't be, so some believed that the rapper may be taking a dig at G Herbo, the father of Ari's child. However, with as much drama as people try to pit between rappers these days, Moneybagg Yo hinted that he doesn't have a problem with the Chicago rapper.

On Thursday (July 2), Moneybagg took some time to chat with fans and one person told him that he should consider collaborating with G Herbo. "Dat would be hard," the rapper responded. Would you want to hear Moneybagg Yo and G Herbo on a track?