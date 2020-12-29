Moneybagg Yo is keeping everything in the past, moving into the new year with a full head of steam. New Year? New Bagg.

The Memphis rapper is known to get into his fair share of social media drama, especially with regards to his relationship with Ari Fletcher. While they spoil each other every few weeks, they also appear to push each other's buttons, with cryptic tweets becoming the norm for them. It looks like Moneybagg Yo has big plans for 2021 because he did what everybody does when they're ready to move past something-- he scrubbed his Instagram clear and is ready to begin his next chapter.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As pointed out by several blog accounts, including The Shade Room, Moneybagg Yo is moving into the new year with a clean slate. He's not interested in being bogged down by previous drama, or even the good stuff. Everything has been removed from his social media profile, signaling a new start for the rapper. Maybe that all starts with an album?

His last studio album was released right at the beginning of this year, with Time Served coming out on January 10. Could he be planning a similar strategy for 2021?



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What do you think Moneybagg Yo is up to?