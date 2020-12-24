This is a couple who loves to out-gift one another, so it comes as no surprise that Moneybagg Yo decided to give his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, a little something to express his love. They've purchased cars for one another and have often taken to social media to share photos of their expensive presents, and on Wednesday (December 23), Ari couldn't help but show off the massive diamond ring—and a few other luxury items—that the rapper recently gave her.

"Thank you daddy!!! I love you @moneybaggyo," Ari penned in the caption to a video of her gifts. In another post, she put her ring on full display and expressed that she was still in disbelief. "WOW BIG BAGG FA SHO!!!" she wrote. Despite rumors and reports that their relationship has been on the rocks, Moneybagg and Ari are solid.

As for their holiday plans, it looks like Ari will be down in Miami having a bit of fun at the 65ive strip club. No word on whether or not Bagg will be joining her, but seeing as he reportedly has seven children, he may be occupied. Check out Ari's new ice below.