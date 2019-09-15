It looks like Moneybagg Yo is having thoughts of a joint project with Gunna. In the scary hours of Sunday morning, the boyfriend of Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to hint at the idea of a joint project with the ATL rapper, saying it would be “fire.”

“A Moneybagg and Gunna tape would be 🔥🤔..” he tweeted out leaving the “thinking” emoji along with it. Now this isn’t confirmation of a tape by any means, but it’s something the fans would want. Many people reacted in the comments of the post, supporting this idea of the joint project. One person wrote “feed the streets,” while another added “what y’all waiting on then?”

The two rappers have previously worked together on a couple different occasions. Earlier this summer, Gunna was featured on Moneybagg Yo’s “Dior” single, which followed up their “Wat U On” collab from last year.

We’ll keep you posted if any further inclination of a joint project is on the way, but until then peep the tweet (below). Who else would you like to see Moneybagg Yo collab with for a project?