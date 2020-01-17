Moneybagg Yo clearly isn't the type of person to kiss and tell. The Memphis rapper is fresh off the release of his new album Time Served, which features his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion on the final offering. The two superstars had been flaunting their romantic union across social media for months when suddenly, things just stopped. Bagg was nowhere to be found on the Hot Girl's page and the same could be said for the big stepper. Currently dating Ari Fletcher, Bagg has remained silent on his break-up with Megan, speaking subtly on it during interviews and not offering much insight on why they grew apart. During an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit today, the spitter accepted any and all questions... including those about Stalli. He was surely expecting one fearless fan to come through with a raunchy question about their sex life but he understandably shut it down with a hilarious response.



"How that Meg p***y feel?" asked one fan of Moneybagg Yo, earning oodles of upvotes. Shockingly enough, the rapper actually issued a reply to the comment, choosing not to reveal any details of their bedroom romps. "Some things a person shouldn't speak on," responded Bagg on his verified account.

Elsewhere in the chat, Yo revealed that his favorite songs off the album are "Federal Fed" and "Pistol By Da Bed" before also speaking on his friendship with Blac Youngsta, his upcoming work with Roddy Ricch, and his musical inspirations (Pac and Big.)