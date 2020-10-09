There have been rumors about the status of their relationship floating about, but it looks like Moneybagg Yo and Ariana Fletcher are doing just fine. The rap couple has been the talk of gossip circles after their public spat led many to believe that they were having problems in their relationship. After that, Ari and Rah Ali exchanged words, including Fletcher threatening to assault the pregnant podcast host. It all eventually led to Rah Ali, who has had issues with multiple women in the industry, coming forward with allegations that Ari Fletcher has been cheating on Moneybagg with Ali's ex-boyfriend.

While Ari hasn't directly answered the allegations, she, nor Moneybagg Yo, seemed too concerned with the rumors. On Thursday (October 8), the couple flexed their money moment after Moneybagg uploaded a photo of Ari with over a dozen stacks of $100 bills. "I Go And Get It And I Let Ha Count It Fa Me," the rapper wrote in the caption.

There aren't any issues on Bagg's team, relationship and finances included, so check out Ari Fletcher counting up her man's money below and let us know how much cash you think they have on deck.