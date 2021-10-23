Moneybagg Yo Has A Question On "Wat Be Wrong??"

It's been a gratifying year for Moneybagg Yo and his dedicated fanbase who have witnessed him get it out of the mud. The Memphis rapper delivered his latest album, A Gangsta's Pain earlier this year which shot the top of the Billboard 200 and produced the single, "Wockesha." The rapper's been riding the album's release for the majority of the year but he blessed fans with the "reloaded" version on Friday with seven additional tracks.

While there are several dope collaborations, Moneybagg Yo proves to deliver his best moments on his own. The rapper teams up with Tay Keith for "Wat Be Wrong" where he describes the work he's put in and the people seeking handouts.

Check out the banger below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck your apology, gotta fix it how you broke it

Tell the internet you sorry, you don't know what you was smokin'

I can peep how n***as feel through all them stories they be postin'

She fuck with the winnin' team but I can't treat her like no trophy

