When it comes to Memphis rap, there are few that hit harder than MoneyBagg Yo. He personifies the grit and grind of the city in his music, going hard on every single track. With his sometimes-hilarious ad-libs, MoneyBagg Yo's music is always worth a listen and thankfully for us, he's already returned after his successful last project RESET. As he said on that body of work, he's seriously pressed the reset button, going back to what made him blow up in the first place and keeping that element as a constant. Complete with some crazy cover art, MoneyBagg Yo is back with 43VA Heartless.

Containing fourteen songs and features from Blac Youngsta, Gunna, City Girls, Offset, Lil Durk, and Kevin Gates, this is one of the better MoneyBagg Yo projects we've heard. There are no skippable songs so far and while that may change, one thing always remains consistent with the Memphis spitter. Each track always sounds different from the last. As you would expect from the hard-hitting rapper, this will be incredible music in the car and will serve as a solid street record for the weekend.

This week, MoneyBagg Yo found himself in the headlines after he was supposedly the reason for Karlie Redd and her fiancé's break-up. What do you think of MoneyBagg's latest project?