Moneybagg Yo playfully called out television service Music Choice this week for displaying his government name as a "fun fact" on their programming. The humorous video quickly made its rounds on social media with everybody, including Drake, commenting on it. The Memphis rapper, whose real name can be found on Google, Wikipedia, and other websites, was seemingly upset about Music Choice handing out this information on a wider scale, but he will officially no longer have that problem after the service made it right with him in the DMs.

After Drake's father Dennis Graham called out VladTV for covering his son's funny comment about Bagg's legal name, claiming that they were trying to start beef between the two rappers, the "Time Today" artist shared his conversation with Music Choice, who reached out privately to amend the situation. After seeing the video he recorded all over the blogs, Music Choice decided to remove this particular fun fact from their programming, offering to change it to another one of Moneybagg's choice. "@musicchoice making it right I f*ck wit em we locked in," said the artist.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While the information about Moneybagg Yo's real name has been readily available for years online, it seemingly became an issue for the rapper this week. Now that this has been handled, he's got one big weight lifted off his shoulders and can enjoy the success of his #1 album again. Check out this video of him literally swimming in a pool filled with hundred-dollar bills to see how he's been living lately.