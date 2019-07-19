Moneybagg Yo Goes Back To The Streets In "Relentless Again" Visual

The personal track shows more of who Moneybagg Yo is aside from being a rapper.

As soon as you press play on Moneybagg Yo's latest album 43VA Heartless, the first thing you'll hear is his single "Relentless Again." The track is a deeply personal journey that Moneybagg takes listeners on as he shares stories of what life was like for him before fame, money, and respect. He raps about people speaking negatively about him because he has a few more dollars in his pockets and for accomplishing things that many said he could never do.

It's only fitting that for a song such as this, the Memphis, Tennessee rapper takes himself back to the streets that helped raise him. Moneybagg is known in the game as an artist who stays true to himself, so it's refreshing to see this part of him as an artist. He's also been making headlines as of late for something other than his art: his romantic relationship with fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. The pair have been showing up on each other's social media pages and spotted out at events, so the rapper looks as if he's locked down the leader of the Hot Girl movement.