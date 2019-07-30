Moneybagg Yo Gets Naughty In Sin City In "Drais" Visual

Taking over the strip.

He tried to cancel Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer since the two have decided to go public with their relationship, but that doesn't mean Moneybagg Yo isn't still partying like a City Boy. The Memphis rapper recently dropped the visual to his 43VA Heartless single "Drais," a song all about turning up as if he was at the Las Vegas nightclub.

In the visual, Moneybagg jumps in the private jet and makes his way to Sin City. The rapper is shown riding around in the back of a limo as he's driven up and down the strip. He shows all of his iced out jewelry and parties the night away under blacklights in a rooftop club with half-naked women surrounding him.

4EVA Heartless dropped back in May, but Moneybagg has been taking his time when it comes to delivering new singles from his acclaimed album. The record boasts a handful of features from recognizable rap names including City Girls, Offset, Lil Dirk, Blac Youngsta, and Kevin Gates. If you haven't checked it out already, you can listen to it here.