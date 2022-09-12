The couples of hip-hop are causing a stir this week. First, Lil Durk and India Royale sparked breakup rumours that have only continued to spiral further after fans noticed the makeup mogul unfollowed her fiancé on social media, and now, Moneybagg Yo is sparking pregnancy rumours with Ari Fletcher, who declared herself single at the end of August.

On Monday (September 12) afternoon, the Tennessee-born recording artist posted and deleted a picture of what appears to be a baby bump. Though we don't see the woman's face, we can tell that she's Black, not very far along in her pregnancy, and has a penchant for expensive jewelry – particularly the larger-than-life diamond ring on her finger.

Ari Fletcher attends the 2022 BET Awards -- Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Bagg didn't leave the post up for long, but sleuths managed to snag screenshots, and even pull out receipts from this February when Fletcher was boasting about having received a 22-carat diamond ring on Twitter, alleging that the shiny ice in the rapper's photo was the very same one.

Others on social media have expressed confusion about the situation, seeing as the influencer stated that she was no longer in a relationship just a few weeks ago, and even denied that her ex wanted his Lamborghini back after their split.





Shortly after that, gossip blogs began alleging that Fletcher was photographed in Meek Mill's room after noticing similar interiors on their Instagram posts, though some have pointed out that they could just be staying in the same hotel seeing as it's currently New York Fashion Week.

As The Shade Room reports, the mother of one has yet to address the picture that Moneybagg Yo shared on Twitter, but you can see what fans have had to say about all the drama below.

