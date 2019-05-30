Rapper Moneybagg Yo took a break from flirting with Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday to drop a few bars with Power 106's L.A. Leakers. The Memphis rapper stopped by the radio show and displayed his top-of-the-dome skills, spitting rhymes over the beat to Megan Thee Stallion's breakout hit, "Big Ole Freak."

"Bank account like the numbers ya dialin' / Bread game like a f*ckin' Italian / She don't get what she want she be poutin' / Big ole big ole freak Megan Thee Stallion," Moneybagg rapped effortlessly. The L.A. Leakers were impressed with the 27-year-old's lyrical game and gave him all the praise when he wrapped up his freestyle.

The rapper has made headlines for a variety of unrelated reasons lately. First, he recently dropped off his hot mixtape 43va Heartless, a 14-track record that boasts features by Blac Youngsta, Kevin Gates, Offset, City Girls, Gunna, and Lil Dirk. Moneybagg also got himself entangled in some Love & Hip Hop Atlanta drama after rumors hit the streets that he was the reason behind Karlie Redd's breakup with her fiancé. Then, of course, he shared a photo of Megan Thee Stallion earlier today, calling her his Woman Crush Wednesday, fueling the rumors that the two may have a secret romance.