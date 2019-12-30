Moneybagg Yo is staying true to his name as he drops a bag on some fresh new purchases during a trip to Dubai for a concert at The Toy Room on Monday night. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to inform the Internet of his activities while visiting the UAE, exclaiming, "I Blew A Bagg Today !! 💰."

In the trio of photos, Moneybagg appears to be dressed in traditional Emirati clothing, wearing a long, white, flowing garment known as a kandora or dishdasha, with a ghutra on his head. The first pic shows Moneybagg posted up in a department store, with Louis Vuitton and Palm Angels bags in the background. Next he can be seen standing with a woman holding the same bags, followed by a solo shot of himself posing in the desert sand, showing off his bling. A photo of that same bling was recently shared on Ari Fletcher's Instagram story, a move that caused many to continue to speculate that the two might be romantically involved with each other. These rumours initially started after they were spotted sitting in the same section of a nightclub together. Moneybagg recently dated with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, until the two of them decided to break things off. Watch Moneybagg explain the importance of staying fresh in one of HNHH's "In My Bag" videos: