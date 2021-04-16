Moneybagg Yo is enjoying an impressive year, and it's only set to get better following the impending release of his fourth studio album A Gangsta's Pain. Yesterday, the man who was recently named Pharrell's favorite rapper dropped off a brand new single in "Go," confirming that his project would be arriving on Friday, April 23rd.

And while Moneybagg has seen no shortage of success throughout his young but thriving career, this year has brought him to new heights entirely. In fact, the rapper recently took a moment to flex how far he's come, taking to Twitter to marvel at just how much dough he's been raking in on a per-show basis. "Can’t believe I get 125k for A Show," he writes, an appropriate revelation given his chosen moniker.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Considering that touring is only now starting to pick up steam in the United States, it stands to reason that Moneybagg will be steadily expanding his net worth in the coming months. Especially if A Gangsta's Pain continues to build on the sturdy foundation he's already been laying. Look for Moneybagg Yo to offer up a string of tour dates shortly, as any rappers have already begun charting the course for their return to performing live.

For more from Moneybagg Yo, be sure to check out our own extensive Digital Cover Story with the rapper, Moneybagg Yo Has The Infinity Clip, where he opened up about working with Future, his upcoming album, and much more. You can read that right here. Stay tuned for A Gangsta's Pain, dropping in full on April 23rd.