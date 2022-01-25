Moneybagg Yo may have given us a little bit too much information about his love life with Ari Fletcher. The couple has previously gotten hate for comments that they've made about things they do in the bedroom – most recently, the mother of one caught some heat for talking about her interest in gunplay during a podcast interview.

Now, the rapper is getting some sideways looks for his post. "She won't let me finger f*ck ha unless they clean," the 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram story, which featured an up-close look at his manicured fingernails, complete with what looks like a shiny coat of clear polish.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

A screenshot of the story has made its way onto @theneighborhoodtalk, where viewers have been clowning Bagg in the comments. "I can do without the clear tho," one person wrote. Others added, "we didn't ask," and "why do we need to know thisssss? That's y'all personal bedroom business."

As we mentioned, Fletcher is also guilty of spilling a little too much from time to time, although she did admit that her relationship with the "Just Say Det" hitmaker is the most mature one she's been in to date, adding that Moneybagg Yo forces her to question her sometimes childish antics.





Earlier this month, the influencer shared that she and her partner are "strongly considering" a polyamorous relationship. "I'm really into girls," Fletcher told Angela Yee on Lip Service. "On my own, like, I don't have threesomes because that's what [Bagg] wants to do. Like, that's what I wanna do."

"I really like women, I'm into women. I've been in a real relationship with a girl for three years and had sex with numerous women," she continued – read more about what Ari Fletcher had to say on her bisexuality here.

@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram