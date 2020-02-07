Moneybagg Yo Finds His Ride Or Die In The Video For "Match My Fly"

She's the one!

Following the release last month of his new album Time Served, Moneybagg Yo is making sure to promote the record by dropping visuals for singles like the latest for the song "Match My Fly."



Photo by HNHH

While the relationship with his real-life girlfriend Ari Fletcher might be on the rocks after their reported hair-splitting street fight the other day, at least Yo can say things are going well with his fictional shorty in the video. Actually, she proves to be so down that even the feds can't get her to snitch on the "U Played" rapper. The "fly" part is in tact as well, with Fendi prints and more diamonds that we can count littered throughout the three-minute video. Even a short two-week stint can't keep them apart, proving that loyalty is everything when it comes to street love. We just hope the Ari situation is just as much of "fake news" as they claimed it to be, especially with Valentine's Day right around the corner. In their case, the earlier the gifts start rolling in the better!

Watch the music video for "Match My Fly" by Moneybagg Yo above, and listen to his new album Time Served right now wherever you stream your music on.